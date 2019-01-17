Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular news briefing in the Chinese capital.
MNA17 Jan 2019
Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular news briefing in the Chinese capital.MNA17 Jan 2019
China confirms senior North Korean officials are in Beijing
Senior North Korean officials were passing through China, its foreign ministry confirmed on Thursday, amid reports that they were travelling to the United States for high-level talks
Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular news briefing in the Chinese capital.