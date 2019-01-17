ABOUT US | YOUR STORIES | CAREERS

MNAAFP17 Jan 2019

China confirms senior North Korean officials are in Beijing

Senior North Korean officials were passing through China, its foreign ministry confirmed on Thursday, amid reports that they were travelling to the United States for high-level talks

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular news briefing in the Chinese capital.

Related

Latest

Briefs

Latest News

POPULAR CATEGORIES

© Copyright 2017, De Ficção Multimedia Projects