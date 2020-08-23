Coronavirus global death toll update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 805,470 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 23,263,670 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 14,686,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 5,728 new deaths and 270,744 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,087 new deaths, followed by India with 912 and Brazil with 892.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 176,371 deaths from 5,668,564 cases. At least 1,985,484 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 114,250 deaths from 3,582,362 cases, Mexico with 60,254 deaths from 556,216 cases, India with 56,706 deaths from 3,044,940 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,423 deaths from 324,601 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 86 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru (83), Spain (62), Britain (61), and Italy (59).

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 257,469 deaths from 6,669,915 cases, Europe 212,739 deaths from 3,701,241 infections and the United States and Canada 185,477 deaths from 5,793,149 cases.

Asia reported 87,444 deaths from 4,487,621 cases, the Middle East 34,219 deaths from 1,400,745 cases, Africa 27,584 deaths from 1,183,662 cases, and Oceania 538 deaths from 27,342 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.